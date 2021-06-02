Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

