QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QAD were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in QAD by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in QAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADA opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.64 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

