International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of International Seaways worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $569.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSW. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

