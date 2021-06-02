Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $63.16.

