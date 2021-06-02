The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 662 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.78.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

