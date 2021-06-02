Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $706,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSTO opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.