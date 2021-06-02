Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 177,137 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 659.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 75,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:MOD opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $932.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

