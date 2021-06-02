M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 52.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of MDC opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

