Geier Asset Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

