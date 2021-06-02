Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 96,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25.

