Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Purchases 64,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 64,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$19,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,167,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,871,925.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$14,935.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$31.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 price objective (up from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

