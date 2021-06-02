Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells C$135,018.46 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$135,018.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$275,275.
Shares of SVM stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.72 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.88.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.
