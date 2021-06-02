Michael Kavanagh Acquires 342,735 Shares of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) insider Michael Kavanagh acquired 342,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.56 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,905,606.60 ($1,361,147.57).

Michael Kavanagh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nanosonics alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Michael Kavanagh 352,182 shares of Nanosonics stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.