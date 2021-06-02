Comparing Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Barratt Developments and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 7 3 0 2.30 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 3 5 7 0 2.27

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Developments and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S 5.45% 21.58% 5.10%

Dividends

Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barratt Developments pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barratt Developments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barratt Developments and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments $4.24 billion 2.65 $503.94 million $0.97 22.76 Vestas Wind Systems A/S $16.93 billion 2.33 $873.86 million $0.30 43.37

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. Barratt Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. It is also involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

