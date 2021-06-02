HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Shares Down 1.9%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.04 and last traded at $90.04. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

