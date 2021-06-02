Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €167.00 ($196.47) and last traded at €162.40 ($191.06). Approximately 7,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €155.80 ($183.29).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFV shares. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €142.63 ($167.79).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €160.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 41.48.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.