Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

