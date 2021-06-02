Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,943,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSOI stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, improve maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduce inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients.

