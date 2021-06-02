Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Increases By 35.4%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the April 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13. THK has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.15 and a beta of 1.37.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

