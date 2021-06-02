$126.67 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post sales of $126.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $505.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $519.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $922.43 million, with estimates ranging from $812.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $619.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

