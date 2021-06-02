Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,491,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 29th total of 18,221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,629.8 days.

XNYIF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

XNYIF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

