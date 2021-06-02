Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,491,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 29th total of 18,221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,629.8 days.

XNYIF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

XNYIF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

