The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Shares of AMRS opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

