The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.10 Million in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.56 million, a PE ratio of 477.24 and a beta of 3.65.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

