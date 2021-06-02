The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,407 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $200.38 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.26 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.64.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

