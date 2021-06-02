The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 748 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $111.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

