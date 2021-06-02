SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 12.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -767.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

