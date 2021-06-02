The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,151 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,418,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Monro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Monro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 573,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,545,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

MNRO stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

