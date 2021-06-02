1,922 Shares in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

PASG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.32.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $703.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

