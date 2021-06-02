Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $46,000 in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCBO. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -200.22.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

