Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 976 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $742,272.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,256.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,139 shares of company stock worth $8,602,611 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

