NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,176,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $522.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,234 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.