Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.96% of Lands’ End worth $20,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LE opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $538.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,895. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

