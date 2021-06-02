Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $795.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

