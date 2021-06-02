Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 680,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Koppers were worth $21,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 81,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOP opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $748.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

