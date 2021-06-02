Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.84 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unitil were worth $21,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

UTL opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $838.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.57. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

