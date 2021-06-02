PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of PetIQ worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $24,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PetIQ by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722,566 shares of company stock worth $61,441,572. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

