Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Increases By 42.8%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,571,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 431,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 92,497 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0935 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.