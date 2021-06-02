Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report sales of $27.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $28.21 billion. Facebook reported sales of $18.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $115.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.88 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $139.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.88 billion to $148.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.67.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,864,753 shares of company stock valued at $567,340,894 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $329.13 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.78. The company has a market cap of $933.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

