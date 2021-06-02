Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 29th total of 391,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $334.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

