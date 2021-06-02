Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Increases By 26.7%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 467,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSPCF opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.