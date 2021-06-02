Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report $291.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.50 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $183.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,573 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $156.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.