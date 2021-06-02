Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

WTKWY opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

