Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HVRRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is 47.61%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

