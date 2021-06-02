Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63.

About Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

