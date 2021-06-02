298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU) Stock Price Down 10%

298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 6,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 41,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36.

Gabriel Resources Ltd. (Gabriel)

Gabriel Resources Ltd. (Gabriel) is a Canada-based resource company. The Company operates through the exploration, evaluation and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania segment. The Company owns equity interest in Rosia Montana Gold Corporation SA (RMGC), held by Minvest Rosia Montana SA (Minvest RM), a Romanian state-owned mining company.

