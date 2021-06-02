Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.82

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.82 and last traded at C$37.53, with a volume of 292701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWO. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at C$709,370.07. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

