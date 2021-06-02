NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.09

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 193095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$691.08 million and a PE ratio of 1.14.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

