iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.