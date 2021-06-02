Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Grows By 43.5%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $77.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

