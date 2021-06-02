Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.